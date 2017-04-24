24 April 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LTA Hosts Regional Regulators

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) will play host to 11 member states of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) this week during the assembly's Annual General Meeting.

According to a press release, the President and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS States, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is expected to deliver a special statement to start the occasion, and LTA Chairperson Angelique Weeks will be ascending to the WATRA Chairmanship the following year.

The WATRA annual general meeting will be preceded by a two-day conference, Tuesday and Wednesday, on the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a non-profit organization that is responsible for coordinating the maintenance and procedures of several databases related to the namespaces of the Internet, ensuring the network's stable and secure operation.

A special workshop on global maritime safety systems will be done by Iridium, a company specializing in satellite constellation, during the WATRA meeting, which starts Thursday.

Iridium provides voice and data coverage over the earth's surface. It is of particular interest to Liberia because the nation is the world's second largest maritime carrier.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Assembly was born out of the need to address present realities in the telecommunications industry in the sub-region while focusing on the need for West Africa to evolve a harmonized regulatory identity to boost investment and investor-confidence and to effectively regulate and monitor telecommunications service, an LTA release said.

