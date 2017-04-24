THE Fonteintjie community fish farm at Keetmanshoop, a town where social problems associated with unemployment are rife, has brought hope for a brighter future for locals.

The fish farm, which started operating 10 years ago, is run by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources' technician, Peter Simasiku, in collaboration with the //Karas Regional Council.

Located near the Tseiblaagte residential area, the project has created job opportunities for many local youths.

Simasiku said the project, which is the brainchild of Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor Hilma Nicanor, was established to create employment for the youth, and to reduce poverty in the local community through the sale of fish to them at affordable prices.

According to the technician, the project has provided jobs on a three-month renewable contract basis to six youths, who each earn N$3 000 a month.

Evernastio Rooi (25), who dropped out of school in Grade 10 and has been involved with the project since 2012, said the fish farm has given him hope for a better future. "I used to live with my parents. But now I moved out, and take care of my own family. I thank government for providing me with a job," he said.

"Now, I can afford to rent a place where I live with my family," Rooi said with a broad smile.

Brunita Rooi (24) - not related to Evernastio Rooi - said her life had changed for the better since she was offered a job at the fish farm in December last year.

"Now I can assist my parents financially, although both receive government pension grants, to buy food and pay water and electricity bills," she said joyfully.

Simasiku explained that each of the six ponds at the farm are stocked with 2 000 tilapia and catfish, and that harvesting is expected within seven months.

"We anticipate to harvest for the market within seven months," he stated, expressing delight at the success of the project, which had initially struggled to stay afloat.

He said the fish farm has integrated crop farming to flourish, adding that plans are afoot to recruit eight locals to work on the crop production project.

Simasiku said the farm also helps small-scale aquaculture projects within the region to address challenges of unemployment and poverty. So far, eight people have started small-scale fish farming in the region with stock they bought from the fish farm.

The fish farm is undergoing a facelift, which includes the construction of a fence, several buildings, ponds, water supply infrastructure and the installation of septic tanks. Government invested N$21 million in the renovation work, which started in 2014, and was expected to be completed by February last year. However, the renovation work is still incomplete.

Simasiku said cash flow problems experienced by the contractor had delayed the completion of the renovations.

He was, nonetheless, positive that the work would be completed soon, and additional jobs could be created.