Liberia: Teachers & Uniform Officers Underpaid

The political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings says teachers, police officers including military personnel are underpaid by the central government, a situation he observed is responsible for low performance in their respective areas.

According to him, these people continue to receive less attention from the central government. "I think we should pay teachers, police officers, health workers and the military more than what they are being paid currently because I think they are underappreciated and underpaid," Cummings told journalists.

Cummings made the assertion over the weekend when he presented a mini-bus which cost about US$15,000.000 to the J. J. Roberts United Methodist School Workers Association on the campus of the school in Monrovia.

The ANC political leader promised that when elected as president in the ensuing October 10, 2017 elections, he is going to ensure that teachers, police officers, health workers and the military earn more than what they are currently taking home.

Cummings asserted that he believes these people contribute immensely to the growth and development of the society and as such, they should be well taken care of by the country, adding that education is the bedrock of every nation.

He cautioned students to be focused in pursing their education as his success today is as a result of the level of quality education he received then in Liberia before traveling to the United States to seek advance education.

The ANC standard-bearer noted that his action to donate the bus was triggered by request made to him by the leadership of the J.J. Roberts School Workers Association and his own way of contributing to the well-being of teachers in the country.

For his part, the president of the association, D. Benedict Freeman said the provision of the bus by the Cummings Africa Foundation is part of promises he made to his fellow colleagues when he was elected as president of the association.

Freeman stated that his leadership has also been able to make available the amount of L$2.5 million for the purpose of loans to his colleagues as a startup tough he promised to increase the amount to L$10 million in the near future.

He noted this is intended to help beef up the salaries of teachers and address their needs as they all strive to provide quality education to students of the institution.

Meanwhile, Freeman has vowed to provide housing facilities for teachers of the school in not a too distance future which according to him is aimed at alleviating hardship from teachers.