Liberia: NDC On Korkoya's Back

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has termed the chairman of the National Elections Commission Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya as a 21st Century "Bob Gray" who historically served as an accomplice of the settlers to kill, intimidate and bring the majority indigenous into submission and subjugation.

In the wake of information circulating in the media about the dubious citizenship status of the chairman Korkoya, the NDC has written the President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, calling for the commissioner dismissal with immediate effect and turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend in Sinkor, Dr. Nyaquoi Kargbo indicated that Korkoyah's mission to serves as a modern-day accomplice of the ruling class for continuation of minority rule in the Liberian context will be aborted.

"The NDC is aware that in order for the minority to continuously rule the majority, there have to be critical accomplices from the majority class," he added. According to him, gone are the days when Liberia was run as a farm for the few privileged and their cronies, for those who have placed Jerome George Korkoya in NEC to rig the elections in order to achieve their presidential ambition.

He maintained the fraudulent management of elections by men and women without integrity has historically served as sparks for violent conflicts in Liberia, making reference to the 1985 elections which there were alleged gross manipulations in favor of the incumbent head of state which sparked the 1985 abortive coup, the adverse consequences of which culminated into the 14 years of rebellious armed conflicts that destroyed the nation that Liberians are trying to repair.

Subsequently, he indicated that the ignominious rigging of the 1930 elections by the sitting president provoked the Fernando Po crisis that caused intervention of the League of Nations, and cause President Charles Dunbar Burgess King and his vice president to abdicate power in disgrace.

Nyaquoi added though the NDC has written the president as chair of ECOWAS who has been involved in mitigating post-elections crisis in the sub-region including the Gambia, she cannot afford to allow the 2017 elections to degenerate into confusion and the subsequent breakdown of law and order on account of personal interest in government that is counterproductive to the larger national security interest of the country especially during these last few months of her administration, as manifested by the Korkoyah factor.

"We told the President that election-related political violence can be avoided and essentially guaranteed by the unimpeachable characters of men and women appointed as officials of the NEC, particularly its Board of commissioners including the chair, who must be Liberians and and upright personalities with the virtues of integrity, transparency, accountability, and honesty, and as well be divested of all forms of dubious records, as prescribed by our law," he further noted.

"We also brought to the attention of the President that the 2017 general and presidential elections are very crucial to a peaceful and orderly transfer of power from one constitutional administration to the other; that the processes and outcomes of the impending elections, as a matter of urgency, as stated supra, must therefore be politically, morally and legally credible and legitimate which cannot certainly be achieved by a man who lied under oath and lacks integrity," Nyaquoi emphasized.

He alleged that silence on such critical national issues negatively reinforces the likes of Korkoyah who is intentionally and criminally bent on causing chaos in our nation and escape to hide under his American citizenship as a protective cover from justice.

Kargbo explained that the longer Cllr. Korkoya serves as chair of NEC in face of the scandal, President Sirleaf will be obliged to account for every mess created in the commission by the man with dubious standing she appointed as chair of NEC to serve in her administration.

Consequently, he added, "the NDC lawyers and other volunteered civil society activists are currently discussing the party's political and legal initiatives which are expected to take place on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean with the hope of ending Cllr. Korkoyah's chairmanship of NEC and bring him to justice according to the laws.

He emphasized that it is empirically established that Jerome George Korkoya is an American citizen and holds American passport issued by the Department of State on March 18, 2010, with expiration date March 17, 2020. His passport bears the number: 4670780024. His date of birth: 24 December, 1961.

The NDC official indicated also that while holding an American passport as an American citizen, Cllr. Korkoya simultaneously criminally acquired an ECOWAS Liberian diplomatic passport bearing the number: D001573; issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 27, 2013, and expired May 26, 2015; his date of birth, same as December 24, 19961 in the US passport; and his height, 5.4 inches.

"Cllr. Korkoya fraudulently used his diplomatic passport in transit countries between the United States and Liberia." He added that as an American citizen, records showed that Korkoya has voted in the US elections in 2008 as a registered Democrat with a residential address at 195 Stueben St. 60, Staten Island, 10304.

"Cllr. Korkoya acquired his American citizenship by naturalization through the pledge of an oath of allegiance to a foreign state, and in so doing; he correspondingly renounced his original citizenship by birth as a Liberian. Accordingly, a foreign citizen masquerading as a Liberian, who took oath to become NEC's national chairman, Korkoya falsified Liberian citizenship, lied under oath and violated other laws of the land," he alleged.

Section 22.1 of the aliens and nationality law of Liberia, title 4, Liberian code of laws revised, approved May 15, 1974, establishes the following grounds for loss of Liberian citizenship whether by birth or naturalization as in the current case under review: obtaining naturalization in a foreign state upon his own application, upon the application of a duly authorized agent, or through the naturalization of a parent having legal custody of such person; taking an oath or making other formal declaration of allegiance to a foreign state or a political subdivision thereof.

Additionally, the new Elections Law of Liberia amended by the National Legislature in 2003 and 2004 respectively and incorporated and published in 2011 by the National Elections Commission, forbids the appointments of non-Liberian citizens to serve on the commission.

Chapter 11, section 2.3 of the New Elections Law states, "the commissioners shall be Liberian citizens with good moral character". Given all of this, the NDC further alleged that chairman Korkoya has violated 1.3.6 of the National Code of Conduct, bordering on "conflict of interest".

Conflict of interest is established against a public official when dubiousness is linked to his/her deeds; in this case, citizenship. Other laws violated include, section 12.30 and 12.31 of the penal code of Liberia, representing acts of perjury (lying under oath) and misinformation, respectively but above all Korkoya has violated the constitution of the Republic of Liberia.