Liberia: Sable Mining Case Takes New Dimension

Associate Justice in Chambers at the Supreme Court of Liberia at the Temple of Justice Philip A. Z. Banks has granted the writ of Certiorari filed by state prosecutors in the ongoing Sable Mining corruption case.

The writ of Certiorari was predicated upon the ruling of Judge Yammie Quiqui Gbeisay on the motion to rescind (withdraw) which was filed by and through the state to consider its evidence unconditionally.

Justice Banks has reviewed records of the court presided over by Judge Gbeisay and errors wwere observed and further granted the writ of Certiorari, which means he will not preside over the case.

Judge Gbeisay during the ruling on the motion to rescind said the bank statements and spreadsheets were considered temporarily marked since indeed they were made available by Heine Van Neikerk who made grave allegations against the defendants and until he come in court to testify to such document will not be admitted in to the court's records.

This has been one of the grounds for the state in its petition, noting that "Heine Van Neikerk did not give testimony or make allegation against the defendants in his sworn statement to be considered by the court as grave allegations".

Prosecution considered the statement of the judge as "inconsistent, incoherent, prejudicial and grossly erroneous" after the judge has indicated that the email and the attached spreadsheets in question, if they were addressed to Heine Van Nerkerk, as they became the properties of him upon receipt.

He indicated that the burden of proof shifts to the objector to prove the contrary that the emails and spreadsheets were not provided by Hiene Van Nerkerk and that he was not the recipient of any email from co- defendant Cllr. Sherman.

The state in its response argued that the emails and spreadsheets were voluntarily given to the government investigating team by Van Nerkerk, Sable Mining executive for West Africa, citing that Cllr. Sherman also have numbers of emails exchanges.

Accordingly, petitioner in it petition said "the ruling of the judge was in gross error and as such was highly prejudicial to the petitioner case and an unusual intrusion into the case by the trial judge whose role should be impartial and objective".

The writ of Certiorari led to a stay order on the trial until the outcome of the matter that was pending as recent conference has proven that Judge Gbeisay will no longer preside over the Sable Mining case. Meanwhile, the case is now going to have a new presiding judge who might restart the entire case.