Kenya: Focus On Kabogo, Waititu in Kiambu Jubilee Nominations

Electorate in Kiambu County, who have witnessed perhaps one of the most bruising brutal and bare knuckled competition for the gubernatorial race, are on Tuesday expected return to the ballot to nominate leaders to during the repeat of the Jubilee Party primaries.

Despite the shambolic Friday exercise, which was later cancelled by the party, the voters have said they will not tire, and will once again turn out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

Pundits opine that wining the JP ticket is equal to triumphing in the August elections, considering the party is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has a political dominance in the region.

Both the electorate and the candidates have expressed optimism that they party will be prepared Tuesday's exercise, by ensuring there are sufficient voting materials, adequate party human resource and security.

The governor seat, which is between incumbent William Kabogo and Kabete lawmaker Ferdinand Waititu, is the hotly contested, continued to attract propaganda.

Governor Kabogo was forced to call a press conference over the weekend to deny allegations that have been circulating on social media, purporting he made remarks to disparage women.

Mr Kabogo, who later on Sunday evening attended two different live TV interviews, accused his opponents of fueling the propaganda, some which have been accompanied by edited video clips, and which the governor said are meant make his lose unfairly.

There was also posts on social media targeting Mr Waititu touching on his academic qualifications and integrity.