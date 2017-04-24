Liberia: Woman, Two Officers Assaulted At Police Depot

Two police officers and a woman were allegedly assaulted last Tuesday night by men believed to be members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the Soul Clinic Police Depot in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The victims were identified as Patrolmen David Wenyou and Andrew Saye, and one Mrs. Betty Cisco.

Wenyou suffered injuries and cuts to his head and hands. Although Saye's injuries could not be determined, Mrs. Cisco, however, had several bruises on her arm.

Recounting their ordeal, officer Wenyou said he was on a phone conversation when he saw several men in military uniforms approaching the depot.

He said one of the men ordered him to produce a military uniform that police officers from the depot took into their possession when they raided several ghettoes (drug using and dealing dens) in the area on April 13.

Wenyou said he told the "AFL" officer that his commander had sent the uniform to LNP headquarters, but the man insisted that he wanted the uniform at any cost.

He said it was at that point the "AFL" men started to assault him and his officer friend Andrew Saye. Wenyou said their attackers made away with four cellphones and cash in the amounts of US$250 and L$12,000, and that the cellphones included a CA Techno.

Mrs. Cisco said the men assaulted her when they saw her making a phone call which they misjudged as her reporting the incident. "I came out from my house to make a call," she said. "I did not know what was going on so I was not calling to report to anyone."

Meanwhile, the officers are being treated at two hospitals in Monrovia and authorities of the AFL and the Liberia National Police (LNP) are investigating the incident.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins told reporters that the matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for the assault on the officers and Mrs. Cisco.