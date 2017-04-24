Kenya: Stop Using DP Ruto's Name Against Me, Kabogo Tells Kiambu Rivals

Deputy President William Ruto is not an aspirant in Tuesday's Kiambu County primaries but he is a key factor.

Incumbent governor William Kabogo has accused his rivals of using the DP's name to campaign against him.

Mr Kabogo who was speaking during an interview on NTV on Sunday night said people who are using Deputy President William Ruto's name to suggest that he does not want him re-elected as governor should stop their false allegations.

"I want to ask people to stop using the DP's name to say that he does not want me as the governor, we are not doing the presidential nominations but the gubernatorial nominations for Kiambu County," he said.

Mr Kabogo is locked in a tight race with Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu for the Jubilee ticket.

Mr Waititu has tried to capitalise on a remark by Mr Kabogo early this year that Mr Ruto is not guaranteed central Kenya votes in 2022 when he hopes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the interview with NTV, Mr Kabogo exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious.

"I do not belong to the group that loses, I have been in this game before, this is my fifth time and I am confident I will make it because people reward work," he said.

"I have built four level four hospitals and a level five hospital which are among the best in the country," he said.

Mr Waititu alias "Baba yao" is the main challenger of governor Kabogo.

The two have been engaged a political rivalry since Mr Waititu declared his interest in the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.