Kenya: Disrupters of Peaceful Party Primaries Will Be Dealt With - Nkaissery

Nairobi — The government says it is working together with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to have aspirants found culpable of inciting and instigating violence during the ongoing primaries disqualified.

While revealing that 20 aspirants are already facing charges for various offences, Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisserry stated that action will be taken against anyone who creates a disturbance.

He was speaking during a press conference where he expressed the government's commitment to provide security to all during, before and after the August polls.

"The Government will deal decisively with anybody who threatens the security of our citizens. Make no mistake about our resolve on this. I want to caution Kenyans that any person found taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he stated.

"This includes misuse of firearms by aspirants and their bodyguards as has been witnessed in some Counties," he said.

"We have also witnessed situations where some politicians and their supporters have engaged in acts of violence, destroying property and creating disturbance in polling stations."

He enumerated areas where violence has occurred as a result of political incitement.

"Politically instigated violence has been witnessed in Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori, Kisumu, Busia, Bungoma, Kiambu, Murang'a, Nakuru, Kajiado, Embu and Mombasa," he said.

He stated that action is being taken against those responsible for electoral violence.

"Indeed among others, 17 suspects are appearing in a Migori Court now while in Nakuru county, a parliamentary aspirant and three of his supporters were arrested in possession of crude weapons and will be arraigned in Court," he said.

He further explained that police officers who will be found to be partisan will be dealt with in accordance with the Service Standing Orders.

He urged all Kenyans to be peaceful during the primaries and called on all Returning and Presiding Officers to create a peaceful atmosphere within the polling stations.

"All agents are entitled to have access to polling stations to witness voting to ensure that the voters vote for their preferred candidates," he said.

"It is the responsibility of the Presiding Officers and security officers to ensure that voting takes place in their respective polling stations smoothly in an atmosphere that is orderly and peaceful."

He encouraged the public to report any officer who may be found engaging in partisan activities.

“I would like to urge members of the public to report any security officer and national government administration officers who they find engaging in partisan activities during the nomination process.”