Kenya: Jubilee Party Reschedules Nominations in 15 Counties

The Jubilee Party has rescheduled nominations in 15 counties following a consultative meeting of the party's secretariat on Sunday.

At the same time, party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has Monday said voting in the primaries on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 7am and not at 6am as earlier scheduled.

And in a statement sent to newsrooms, three counties which were to go to the polls on Wednesday have now been moved forward to Tuesday while 12 other counties that were scheduled for Tuesday will now hold their primaries on Wednesday.

The affected counties are Embu, Narok and West Pokot which will now join 17 other counties in conducting their primaries on Tuesday.

Lamu, Mandera, Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa, Machakos, Busia, Kwale, Nyamira, Isiolo, Kisii and Nairobi counties will have their polls on Wednesday, together with other counties earlier set to hold their nominations on the same day.

MONDAY NOT AFFECTED

The statement was signed by party secretary-general Raphael Tuju and Andrew Musangi, the chairman of the party's national elections board.

However, the Monday primaries were not been affected with voting in Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kirinyaga, Bomet and Nandi counties staring early morning.

Counties which will hold nominations on Tuesday include Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Kitui, Makueni, Kakamega, Bungoma, Garissa, Kajiado, Kericho, Murang'a, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Migori, Vihiga and Homa Bay.

The last day will see Trans Nzoia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nakuru, Nyeri, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta bring to close the gruelling primaries.

The party has, however, warned its members that more changes might be made.

"The list may be changed should the party logistics team require changes. We will keep our members informed in good time," read the statement.