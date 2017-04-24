Kenya: Nkaissery Assures There'll Be Justice for Convalescing Conservation Icon

Nairobi — Police have recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting of Laikipia Nature Conservatory steward Kuki Gallmann.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisserry says ballistic tests are being undertaken to determine if it was used in the incident.

"The operation is ongoing and some people have already been arrested and we expect some results," he stated.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet had earlier told Capital News beat that the AK47 rifle was recovered at Mukutani area where two bandits were shot dead, about 15 kilometers from Laikipia Nature Conservancy where Gallmann was attacked.

Gallmann, a renowned author and owner of the 100,000 acre ranch--the largest in Laikipia, was shot on Sunday morning while on patrol and is admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital.

Police are yet to establish if the two slain men were involved in the shooting that has raised fresh tension in the region, despite a massive security operation between the police and the military launched last month when British rancher Tristan Voorspuy was killed. "We have recovered a gun which is currently undergoing ballistic tests to confirm if it was the one that was used to shoot Kuki," Nkaissery explained.

He however attributed the shooting to criminal activity among illegal herders, whom he indicated have been neutralised.

"We have managed to remove all the illegal herders in the expansive Laikipia county. It was a very unfortunate incident which happened yesterday morning where Kuki Galman was shot by some bandits at the border of her ranch and Baringo County," he said.