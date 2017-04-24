Tanzania: IITA Empowers Youth On Agripreneurs

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) embarked on empowering unemployed university graduates into commercial farmers, an initiative that will transform them into agripreneurs.

The IITA, Eastern Africa Hub Director, Dr Victor Manyong said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the programme with 15 participants was in its nascent stage until managed to finance agripreneurs.

"Banks want collateral while youth only have knowledge... we want to be the collateral and loans to the youth. "At moment discussion are under way with Africa Development Bank for such facility once we get that fund then we go full swing," Dr Manyong said.

The Director told journalists during the marking of IITA 50 years of transforming Africa Agriculture. The project dubbed Tanzania Youth Agripreneurs recruits young professional graduates from different fields, age between 18 and 35 years.

After a training of some 18 months, these Agripreneurs expected to set up a successful agri-business and turned from job-seekers to job-creators. The idea, Agripreneurs graduate, is to come up with a feasible bankable project and receives finance to run the project.

Dr Manyong said the goal is to address youth unemployment in the country by changing the mindset and attitudes of the youth that agriculture also pays. "We have some challenges, the biggest is accessing finance but once we secure the Africa Development Bank this will be solved... another is some of the fellows later find job and leave us," Dr Manyog said.

He said at this initial stage the project targets university graduates but after getting momenta, by getting trainers of trainers, youth from poor families will be recruited. TYAChairladyVeronica Kebwe, said they are currently well equipped with agribusiness entrepreneurship skills.

"We are now producing or processing high quality cassava flour, soy milk/ yoghurt, making various food products from cassava, growing tomatoes and providing weed management service through safe use of herbicides," she said.

IITA has constructed a training centre at a cost of 1.5 million US dollars (30m/-) at Kwembe--some 25 km from Dar city centre--to equip the youth with skills in production and processing and running successful agribusinesses. The group is currently engaged in processing soy milk, high quality cassava flour with the brand name MpishiMkuu, selling maize, and growing tomatoes.

The group is also benefiting in participating in youth programmes across the world, and members are exposed and linked with potential development actors within and outside the country.

The Agripreneurs was borrowed from Nigeria in 2012. IITA is a non-profit institution that generates agricultural innovations to meet Africa's most pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and natural resource degradation.