Tanzania: Opposition MPs Condemn 'Journalists Attackers

Members of Parliament (MP) from the opposition camp have condemned recent attack on journalists who were attending a meeting organised by Civic United Front (CUF) leaders in Dar es Salaam, saying the government should act to ensure such a thing does not occur again.

In the incident, a group of unknown people wearing masks invaded the meeting at Vina Hotel in the city, where CUF meeting was ongoing and descended on journalists who were covering the event with all sorts of weapons.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Bunge press gallery, Opposition Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Ally Saleh (Malindi - CUF) condemned the attacks, which left some reporters escaping with injuries.

During the melee, the public managed to corner one of the masked men as he was trying to escape after beating the journalists, and instead clobbered him. Mr Saleh said they are awaiting for a statement from the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe and the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba on the attack.

"We are saddened by what happened and we would like journalists to know that we condemn the attack.

They should not shy away from covering any CUF events and we are waiting for Dr Mwakyembe and Mr Nchemba to issue statement (s)" he added. He pointed out that despite the attack looking like an isolated small incident, if a follow up is not 'mounted' it will set a precedence for others to follow.

"If left unaddressed, it might turn into a full blown conflict in future and endanger peace and security of people in the country. We call upon all respective government authorities to take note of what happened and act," he further said.

Mr Saleh said the attack was instigated by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba's supporters in CUF to disrupt the meeting that was organised by his counterpart in the faction-Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad.

He wondered why in the public in second time, an unknown person could get guts to whisk out a pistol without showing any element of fear to scare leaders, saying: "It was high time the government acted on such a person or people and incidences before the situation gets out of hand."

"Full blown conflicts where civilians kill each other usually start like this. We have seen this in Kenya and other countries. We are eagerly waiting to hear what the government will say on this. It is hardly about three months when a pistol was pulled to threaten an MP," he pointed out.

Mr Saleh hinted that the incident has forced CUF to cancel another meeting it had planned for yesterday in Temeke District Dar es Salaam, where Maalim Hamad was also invited.

On her side, party shadow Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Devota Minja (Special Seats -Chadema) urged the journalists to continue with their work, saying what is happening in the factions of CUF should not be depicted as the face of opposition in the country.