Tanzania: Pupils Take Measures to Improve 'Their Lot

In efforts to support the government's move in providing proper learning environments in schools, activists are introducing what they call advocacy clubs for mobilisation capacity building among pupils.

In their design, Club members stand to benefit from 'self-determination' workshops, among other initiatives, to enable them build public awareness, starting with their own families, in fresh bids to improve the education sector.

The clubs are sponsored by the Tanzania Gender Networking Programmes (TGNP) through its genderbased information centres.

The Chairperson for TGNP Makumbusho Information Centre, Janeth Mawinza said at the weekend that despite the government's sterling efforts at providing free education, it still gets overwhelmed, hence the need for public support.

She was speaking during the launch of the clubs at Makumbusho secondary and primary schools in Dar es Salaam, adding that, though the government was responsible for all social services, it could only take it so far, and that overall improvement called for the support of all sectors of the country's development effort. "The clubs therefore, are to convince the public to start where the government ends.

For instance, shortage of class desks is over now, but most schools face scarcity of pit latrines. How long can the government take to overcome this challenge countywide?", She queried, adding: "Let us make our children comfortable in schools."