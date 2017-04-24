Tanzania: NGOs Rally for More Govt Support for Poor People

All non-governmental organisations operating in the country have been asked to consider helping school-age orphans with various learning material to ease their education process.

With recent President John Magufuli's move to provide free education, such organisations should also ensure they support the government, says Rebecca Stanford, Executive Director of the Gihon Needy Comfort Organisation (GNCO).

She made the call over the weekend, after donating various school equipment worth 'millions of shillings' to orphaned pupils at Dar es Salaam's Zingiziwa Primary School. Ms Stanford told reporters that the mission of Gihon Organization was to serve needy people, particularly orphans, disabled and widow, calling on other organisations to do the same in improving the lives of the community.

"Gihon Needy Comfort Organization continues to support widows and orphans since its inception in 2014, whereby 300 widows were supported in terms of capacity building including entrepreneurship skills, finance, and record management and linked to financial institutions," she said.

According to Ms Stanford, even with such achievements, they are still appealing to the government and other sponsors to support the organization financially so as to reach more vulnerable groups since "there are a lot of widows and orphans that need government support.