Tanzania: Minister Directs Contractor to 'Keep Pace

Water and Irrigation Minister, Gerson Lwenge has directed a contractor who is working on a project to install water pipelines from Lake Victoria to Tabora Region to speed up his pace and finish the work on time within their agreement.

The Minister made the order while presiding over a signing ceremony on the project with an Indian based Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited at Chipukizi grounds here yesterday, saying the government will not extend even a single day to the contractor in the 600bn/- bid.

He said the State was determined that water is piped from the Lake Victoria to the residents on time, and that it will not listen to any excuse from them to extend the period within their agreement. Eng Lwenge further said water from the lake will serve about 1.1 million people in 89 villages in the region, who have been facing shortage of the liquid over a long period of time.

He specified that the project will benefit 39 villages in Shinyanga Region, living along its main pipeline route and pass through Nzega, Igunga, Uyui, Tabora Municipality and Sikonge. However, the minister reminded the residents to safeguard the water infrastructure and report those who will attempt to vandalize the project for their personal gains.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Kitila Mkumbo pointed out the project will start at Solwa village in Shinyanga Region before heading to Nzega District in Tabora Region He said Phase II of the project will involve constructing of the pipes on a distance of 300 kilometres from Nzega District, and jointly be carried out by L&T contractor and an Indian based Shriram contractor.

Prof Mkumbo said Phase III will be implemented jointly by another Indian based-Acos and SMC contractors and start in Nzega District to Igunga District, where Wapcos Company Ltd also from India will supervise it for 30 months.