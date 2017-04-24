Liberia Has Great Potential

The former Prime Minister of Kuwait who recently visited Liberia said the post-conflict nation has great potential to achieve great thing relative to development.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said he was impressed with the level of progress that Liberia has made despite the civil conflict.

The former Prime Minister said though the war destroyed every fabric of the nation, but the government and people have demonstrated that they have the capacity to bounce back and become a powerful country in Africa.

Highness Al-Sabah spoke Friday when President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf hosted an investiture ceremony in his honor, during which he was conferred with one of Liberia's highest honors, the Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of the Pioneers with the Grade of Knight Grand Cordon.

He recalled that in 1950, Liberia was ranked as one of the world highest economy growth and boasted of being the world second largest marine country.

The former Prime Minister also recalled that in the1940s, Liberia was the first country in Africa to begin modernization and champion the independence of many countries on the continent.

"On the international level, Liberia was a founding member of League of Nations, United Nations and supported the liberation movement fighting against colonial power throughout Africa... Liberia helped to establish the Organization of African Unity, now African Union," he added.

He said these successes achieved by Liberia indicate "that you are a people with great potential... and with these potentials; you can achieve many remarkable things... "

Highness Al-Sabah praised President Johnson-Sirleaf for the level of progress made especially after a devastating civil and Ebola crises, adding that international indicators have shown improvement in Liberia regardless of the amount of the improvement... but it is a strong indicator that you are going in the right direction... "

He assured Liberia of Kuwait continuous support to the country's development drive.

The former Prime Minister said Kuwaiti foreign policy allows it to support friendly countries development projects, with Liberia being no exception.

Earlier, President Johnson-Sirleaf said since 2010 when Liberia re-established relations with Kuwait, it has benefited from many assistance from that country.

She recalled that Kuwait waived Liberia's outstanding debt and is currently supporting several development projects in the country.

The president disclosed that Kuwait provided funding for the feasibility studies of the Gbarnga-Menekorma road and has provided initial funding to begin phase one of that project.

The Liberian leader expressed optimism that the visit of Highness Al-Sabah will further deepen bilateral and cordial relations that exist between the two countries.