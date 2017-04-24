Liberia: President Sirleaf Commends Lace

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed warm impression about implementation of the Legislative Support Project (LSP) by her Government, through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

Touring Grand Gedeh and River Gee Counties on April 14, 2017, in continuation of her 'Last Mile' nationwide tour to appreciate her fellow citizens for supporting her administration, the President extolled LACE especially for the high quality she sees in projects the Agency is implementing across the Country..

The President observed first-hand, that LACE is preceding with implementation of the Legislative Support Projects in a timely manner and that the impact was more tremendous due to the high level of professionalism characterizing their work in the communities, mainly in leeward Counties.

She termed as welcoming, the excellent performance of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment in the implementation of Government and Donor funded infrastructural and youth development projects and said, it indicates that Liberians themselves have the abilities and skills required to properly manage their own development processes.

The President called on other government functionaries to emulate the good example of LACE by prioritizing their Country over personal gains when entrusted with national development initiatives.

The LACE delegation headed by its Executive Director, Julius K. Sele, was in Grand Gedeh and River Gee Counties forming a part of the President's 'Last Mile' tour due the important role the Agency is playing in implementing infrastructural and community empowerment projects of the government.

LACE implemented projects under the Legislative Support Project (LSP) President Sirleaf dedicated in Grand Gedeh County include Market Buildings in Zwedru City, and Gbarzon Statutory District, Zleh City. The President, as well, inspected the nearly completed District Office in Toffoi Town, a Zwedru suburb in Tchien District.

Cutting the ribbon, President Sirleaf entreated the LACE Executive Director and his team to remain robust in executing development programs of the government.

She expressed particular delight in the high quality in construction works and was moved to remark that there were a lot good happenings in the countryside in terms of infrastructural development and hoped other citizens in Monrovia could leave the city center a little bit and travel to the hinterland to see for themselves.

Since the President embarked on her 'Last Mile' appreciation tour of the 15 Counties, Legislative Support Projects have been a key part of projects she has dedicated and inspected. The projects range from markets to other public buildings including Magisterial Courts, Clinics, Schools, Commissioner's Compounds, Presidential Palace, Nurses Quarters, Conference Halls, Youth Centers and Auditoriums.

LACE is also undertaking the construction of Roads, Bridges, Culverts, WASH compact, Fencing of Football Fields and capacitating existing structures with needed equipment for functional operation.

These projects are facilitated by lawmakers in the 53rd National Legislature and funded by the Government of Liberia through national budget allocation in strong consultation with the Office of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Under LACE's current implementation of the LSP, a little more than 250 subprojects are being undertaken. LACE Executive Director Sele reported in an interview with Journalists in Toffoi Town, Grand Gedeh County, that 35% of the projects have met full completion benchmarks, while the remaining 54% are nearing completion.

Sirleaf thanked Liberian contractors vetted by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) for being outstanding in adhering to contract terms by making sure sub-projects awarded to them are timely executed.

With the required funding, the LACE Executive Director believes, that citizens in remote parts of the country can feel the positive impact of their government.

The LACE ED says, this can be achieved by road connectivity from farms to markets, bridges to connect and unite towns, and protection of the right to education, quality healthcare and recreation through the construction of facilities that ensure such rights are protected.