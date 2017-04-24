Liberia: Korkoya's Resignation Demanded

Liberia Human Rights Campaign (LHRC), a premier Liberian human rights organization, based in the United States, is demanding and insisting the resignation of Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, the Chairman of the Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC).

The group also wants a complete overhaul and revamping of the commission to reflect the independent nature as it is prescribed in the Liberian constitution.

LRHC, along with its supporting partners, including many other democratic driven organizations and individuals, see the 2017 general and presidential elections as crucial to the security and stability of the country.

The group's statement comes amid rising calls for the Chairman of the Commission to resign following multiple allegations of dual citizenship, claims that Korkoya dismissed as "distraction".

Last week, Miatta Fahnbulleh, a renowned Liberian woman called on Korkoya to resign because, according to her, Korkoya knows he's a U.S. citizen.

The group, in its release signed by Patrick Nimely-Sie Tuon, General Coordinator/Liberia Human Rights Commission, said its opinion is being supported by several individuals and groups across the country and the international community calling for Korkoya's immediate resignation.

LHRC said it is of the belief and conviction that Cllr Jerome Korkoya's presence on the NEC at this important junction in the history of Liberia is not only injecting into the commission the level of confidence necessary to assure all Liberians that a Korkoya-led elections commission has the capacity to conduct a free, fair and transparent elections but that he is a member of the Unity Party, and a former candidate for the Liberian Legislature on the Unity Party ticket.

The campaign group argued that Cllr. Korkoya, as head of the NEC, a body charged by the constitution to adjudicate all issues, including electoral complaints that may rise from the elections, cannot be an honest broker to impartially decide disputes involving the Unity Party and other political parties against who he previously ran.

This put the Unity Party at an unfair advantage as compared to the other parties. Mr. Korkoya, upon is appointment after 2011 general and presidential elections, said he resigned from the Unity Party during an interview on Voice of America, however, the group said there is no evidence to prove that he resigned from the ruling party.

"Mr. Korkoya is also a former employee at the Brumskine Law Firm, a law firm owned by Cllr. Charles Brumskine, a candidate for president in the Liberia 2017 general and presidential election. Mr. Korkoya's business ties with Mr. Brumskine who is seeking to be president of Liberia against other individuals representing other political parties should not or must not be overlooked, since it creates a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict interest, in addition to partisanship with Joseph Boakai, another candidate for president in the Liberian 2017 presidential race," the group said in the statement.

On March 6, 2017, Cllr. Korkoya, according to Frontpage Africa Newspaper regarding the March 3, 2017 Liberia Supreme Court decision on the Liberian official code of conduct, said that it was up to the election commission to implement it. Korkoya was quoted as saying "What the National Elections commission will be doing is to obey the court's opinion and comply strictly with the Supreme Court's interpretation of the code of conduct."

However, the group said this was a flawed assumption on the part of Mr. Korkoya regarding the role of the election commission when it comes to which institution that is clothed with the authority to implement the code of conduct. Nowhere in the Liberian constitution that expressed or implied that the code of conduct will be implemented by the election commission.

Amidst these concerns, LHRC believes that based on all the above, individually and severally, Mr. Jerome Korkoya must or should, with immediate effect, resign his post as chairman of the Liberian National Elections Commission, or NEC, follows by the complete re-organization, overhaul and revamp of the Liberian national election commission for the good, the stability and security of the Liberian nation.

The group called on all parties and concerned individuals and groups they must exercise all inherent influence or powers to bring to bear the necessary pressure to arrest this situation as to avoid our country from sliding into anarchy or crisis that has the propensity of threatening the peace and stability of our beloved nation.

It can be recalled that the internationally renowned economist and politician, Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh, has insisted that Cllr. Korkoya is a citizen of the United States of America.

For more than two years now, Dr. Tipoteh said he continues to bring to the attention of the public the fact that NEC can not perform free, fair and democratic elections because it does not operate according to the Constitution of Liberia.

According to Dr. Tipoteh, the Constitution calls for a citizen of Liberia to be a Commissioner of NEC. As Mr. Korkoya is alleged to be a United States citizen, Dr. Tipoteh maintains that he, Korkoya, can not serve as a Commissioner of NEC, not to mention him serving as the Chairman of NEC.

The prominent Liberian politician said there are pieces of strong evidence which suggest that President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf should call upon Mr. Korkoya to resign from NEC and stand trial for the criminal offence of having dual citizenship, U.S. and Liberia, which is a crime under the Constitution of Liberia.

Recently, a former Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), John Stewart, accused Cllr. Korkoya of being a U.S. citizen. He said laws of Liberia do not support dual citizenship or make no provision whatsoever for dual citizenship, neither does the law recognize dual citizenship.

Mr. Stewart posted his statement and the U.S. passport supposedly bearing the name of Chairman Korkoya on his facebook page.

In his statement, Stewart explained that Korkoya's U.S. passport bears the name Jerome George Korkoya, born in Liberia on December 24, 1961. According to him, the passport number is 40707800 and it was issued on 16 March 2010 and its expiration date is 17 March 2020.

The former TRC commissioner said he's using the medium to call on Mr. Korkoya to step down forthwith, because according to him, Chairman Korkoya is a U.S. national, a foreigner who is legally incompetent to superintend the 2017 elections.

Moreover, Stewart claimed that Chairman Korkoya lied under oath during confirmation hearings before the Liberian Senate about his citizenship status; thereby committing Perjury, a criminal offence under Liberian law.

Mr. Stewart, a professional writer and journalist, urged members of the public not to misconstrue his argument, adding he supports dual citizenship and feels that eventually the National Legislature will pass laws to address the issue.

However, for now, Stewart argues that there is no such provision for dual citizenship and therefore, Liberians have the obligation to respect the laws as it stands.

He urged the election commission chair to resign or be compelled to do so through court action.

Mr. Stewart also claimed that by virtue of his foreign nationality, Mr. Korkoya has no interest nor stake in the pending elections and that his action so far demonstrates that his intention might create confusion and then flee to the safety and protection of the United States as a citizen of that country.