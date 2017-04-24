Liberia: Johnson-Urey Coalition Sealed

In line with the Ganta, Nimba County declaration early last year, three political parties last Friday collaborated in what appeared to be a coalition for the impending 2017 general and presidential elections.

Parties including the All Liberian Party of businessman Benoni Wilfred Urey, Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction of Senator Prince Johnson and Liberia National Union of Nathaniel Blama signed the tripartite statement.

The coalition which brought together hundreds of supporters of the three political parties is a united force against the ruling establishment, the Unity Party (UP), is yet to name a leader of the coalition.

Benoni Urey and Senator Prince Johnson are both expected to lobby for slot of standard bearer for the coalition with a convention expected June of this year.

It can be recalled that Senator Prince Johnson told the VOA last Thursday, that he will not go as running mate to any person within a coalition. The MDR political leader also informed the VOA that he will prefer to choose another senator as his running mate.

The statement reads "We have decided that now is the time to embark upon a new course of action for the opposition community and the people of Liberia to usher in a new political order and we putting aside our differences, in pursuance of the supreme national interest of our nation, do hereby, today, Friday, April 21, 2017 authorized the joint technical committee with its membership drawn from each political party to formulate a comprehensive and winnable strategy within one week as of the signing of this joint declaration for endorsement by the joint national executive committee of the All Liberian Party, the Liberian National Union and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction."

At the occasion, the 'coalition' noted that while enough time have been given to opposition figures in Liberia in pursuing their individual objectives and ambitions; it was about time they come together to unseat the ruling establishment because the people of Liberia could no longer endure the failed, inhumane policies and corrupt practices of the Unity Party Administration.

Leaders of collaborating parties stated that it was also necessary to take into consideration their collective resolve in defeating the ruling establishment and its collaborators was the only hope of reserving the dangerous path which Liberia has been set on course, a perpetuation, which, if not averted, leads to a mirror image of their ugly past and its domineering one party system is a duplication of the same order.

Speaking at the ceremony, the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County, said Liberia has gone bankrupt at the hands of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and his Son, Robert Sirleaf who, he alleged, walked away with US$30m during his days at the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

According to Sen. Johnson, Liberia has long suffered in the hands of the Unity Party while its citizens are living in abject poverty and destitution, adding that society will judge those who approved the long time suffering of the ordinary Liberian by allowing government officials to walk away with impunity.

Also speaking, ALP Political leader, Benoni Urey has cautioned the media against vies that would create fears in the minds of Liberians, referencing the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda that took away the lives of thousands innocent people.