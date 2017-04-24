Liberia: USAID Boss On Importance of Community Involvement

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) over the weekend climaxed to mark nearly six years of achievement of the USAID Advancing Youth Project (AYP) implemented by EDC in Liberia.

Speaking at the closing program, USAID-Liberia Mission Director Dr. Anthony S. Chan said his institution is proud to have funded the AYP project and is equally proud of the results.

Director Chan said key lesson learned from the project is the importance of involving local communities and making community members vested in the development programs targeted at them.

He said once they are involved, they will take ownership of the project thus ensuring sustainability.

The USAID boss said during the project, AYP learners were encouraged and trained to take the lead in recruiting their fellow community members to enroll in the program, adding "if there is a better model of community involvement in development program, I am yet to see it."

Dr. Chan also said another lesson learned during the program is how to design a program so that its gains can be sustained long after development assistance ends.

To this, he said AYP was designed to enable its learners to pass on to others the skills they acquired from participating in the program, revealing that many AYP learners are now training other Liberians in soap making, tailoring, carpentry and other skills.

Continuing, he said "the Alternative Basic Education (ABE) quality standards that AYP developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is another reminder of the emphasis you have put on making sure the work AYP has done will continue."

This standard, he said, will ensure that Liberians themselves can design and implement ABE programs, just like the one implemented by AYP for out of school youth.

According to him, the training has provided its learners in setting up village savings loans associations across Liberia which should pay huge dividends in the future.

He said the savings associations are vital sources of funds for AYP learners to pursue their dreams of opening their own tailoring, soap making, hair dressing or other businesses.

Dr. Chan encouraged all stakeholders to use the lessons learned from the AYP as guide posts in an effort to offer Liberian youth access to alternative basic education.

"Although AYP is closing today, USAID remains strongly committed to further strengthening the education sector of Liberia. In this connection, I should note that USAID-Liberia recently announced a new program called Accelerated Quality Education (AQE) for Liberian children that will be implemented by EDC and the Ministry of Education. This four-year program will seek to continue supporting efforts aimed at improving the delivery of quality education to close to 50,000 out of school children," he disclosed.

He thanked all stakeholders, particular AYP for the successful implementation of the project which has greatly impacted the lives of young people.

Advancing Youth is credited for a number of achievements including finalizing three levels of ABE curricula to include science, social studies, literacy, numeracy, life skills, work readiness, and agro-enterprise skills; developing program quality standards for Alternative Basic Education; enrolling more than 22,900 learners, of whom 70% were women, in 153 communities; delivering basic skills training, such as soap making, food preservation, and basket weaving, to improve livelihoods; procuring and distributing more than 340,000 textbooks, learner workbooks, facilitator manuals and supplementary reading materials and establishing youth clubs with elected officers of whom 74% are women.

"It is heartening that this project has been able to contribute positively to expanding educational opportunities for Liberia's out of school youth," said EDC's Chief of Party Denise Clarke-Reeves.

"Even more so, we are proud of the partnerships with the Ministry of Education, local NGOs, and training institutions, and communities themselves in making this possible," she added.

The ongoing Advancing Youth ABE activities will continue in several communities thanks to support from the Ministry of Education.