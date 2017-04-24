24 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stage Set for Hearing of High-Profile Drug Cases

Seized consignment of cocaine (file photo).
By Happiness Tesha

Moshi — Hearing of three cases of suspects nabbed with drugs at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) in 2013 and 2014 will take place at the High Court here this week.

One of the cases will involve a Nigerian national Mike Nwanko and a Tanzanian Mastura Abdallah Makongoro.

The two were allegedly found trafficking 4.8 kilogrammes of heroin with a street value of Sh192 million at the airport on February 12, 2014.

The drugs were being trafficked outside the country through KIA. The two were arrested when about to board a flight to Ghana with Mastura having a Tanzanian passport No. AB 26695.

According to the deputy registrar of the High Court in Moshi Bernard Mpepo, two of the three cases will be heard by Judge Benedict Mingwa and another by Lady Justice Patricia Fikirini.

A total of 47 prosecution witnesses are expected to give their accounts on how the suspects were found with the narcotic drugs during the three cases.

In another case, Iddi Hassan Chumu and Ephrahim Mmasa will appear before the High Court for alleged possession of 5,418 grammes of heroin against the law.

The Tanzanian duo were arrested at KIA on March 2, 2013 when about to board an outward-bound plane with the drugs worth Sh243.8 million in the black market.

The third case to be heard at the High Court will involve a Nigerian national John Chibuzo who was also arrested at the same airport on November 23, 2013 with 3,406 grammes of heroin.

The drugs, with a street market value of Sh204 million were to be transported to Rome, Italy. The suspect was apprehended by the police when about to board a flight bound for Europe.

