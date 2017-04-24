Tanzania: Simba, Yanga May Clash in Final

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans have been drawn against stubborn Mbao FC in the semi-finals of the FA Cup while their archrivals Simba will come up against familiar foes in the shape of Azam FC.

"The fans will think we've got the rough end of the draw, but at some stage the tide's got to turn, so why not this time?", Mbao FC head coach, Etienne Ndayiragije said yesterday.

Speaking with The Citizen a few minutes after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) released the draw, Ndayiragije said Mbao, who lost 3-0 to Yanga in the first round of this season's Vodacom Premier League match, would not afford another defeat this time around.

"It's a new adventure for us, it is a good draw. Take it from me, we'll give them a run for their money," he added. It remains to be seen if Mbao, who qualified for this stage at the expense Kagera Sugar, will manage to stun the Mainland champions.

According to the draw, Simba and Azam will lock horns in the first semi-final fo the tournament also known as Azam Sports Confederation Cup on Saturday at the National Stadium. The following day, Mbao FC will host George Lwandamina's men at the CCM Kirumba in Mwanza in another semi-final.

Winners of the two clashes will sail through and face off in the final on May 27 at the National Stadium.

The winner of the May 27 final will get Sh50 million and a ticket for the Africa Confederation Cup next season.

Yanga assistant coach Juma Mwambusi said their mission was not only to roll over Mbao FC, but also retain the title.

"Mbao are a good team. They rarely lose at their home ground (CCM Kirumba), but we know how to contain them," he said.

Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja said they will be looking for revenge in Saturday's match against Azam. The ice cream makers have stunned Simba twice this season.

Meanwhile, Simba officials were left fuming yesterday after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) docked them three points.

However, in a quick reaction, they have strongly disputed the ruling, and vowed to challenge it within the various sports conflict resolution bodies.

In another development, the TFF disciplinary committee yesterday slapped a one year ban Simba information officer Haji Manara for alleged misconduct. It has also fined him Sh9 million on him.