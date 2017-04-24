A Harare couple allegedly murdered a Grade One pupil, gouged out his eyes and cut out his intestines in a suspected ritual murder.

The pair, Casper Sarande (44) and Dephine Chaitwa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza facing murder.

They were remanded in custody. They are represented by lawyer Mr Tawanda Takaindisa.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on April 4, this year the minor Perfect Hanyani was kidnapped while coming from Porta Primary School.

The court heard that witnesses saw a strange woman walking with Perfect at Porta compound before he went missing.

It is alleged that on April 13, Perfect's body was found in a pond at Gwanzura Farm, Msengezi in Chegutu.

Near his body was a black wallet containing Sarande's particulars.

Among the particulars was a passport size photo similar to his profile picture on Facebook.

It is alleged that Sarande implicated Chaitwa saying she was the one in possession of his particulars.

He said that he once had an affair with Chaitwa and she confiscated his particulars following a misunderstanding.