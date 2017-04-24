24 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Arrest 8 Persons Over Mushin Clash

The Lagos Police Command says it has arrested eight persons alleged to be involved in a clash that led to the destruction of property in Idi-Oro, Mushin.

The command Spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Famous-Cole said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, had also deployed more police personnel to ensure peace in the area.

He said the suspects, who were arrested in Idi Oro had machetes and axes in their possession

"Normalcy has returned to the area and there is a heavy police presence there.

"The public should go about their business. There is a free- flow of traffic in the area now," Famous-Cole said.

NAN learnt that a quarrel which occurred among some residents in Alamutu area of Idi-Oro in Mushin on Sunday degenerated on Monday morning, leading to destruction of property.

The police had to deploy men of the Rapid Response Squad to bring the situation under control.

