24 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Breaking - Again, Adeyanju Arrested Over Peaceful Protest to Free PDP Blogger, Austin Okai

The former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has again been arrested for staging a peaceful protest demanding the freedom of renowned blogger and convener of PDP National Youth Frontier, Mr Austin Okai who was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS over alleged criticisms of the government of Kogi state.

Adeyanju was reportedly arrested alongside the Co-convener of the group, Mr. Ariyo Raphael Dare today the 24th of April, 2017 in front of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja.

A video also shows men of the security operatives spraying water cannons on the peaceful protesters before whisking the both men away.

In the picture, Adeyanju is seen in the front police van being taken to the FCT police station.

Recall that on the 21st, Prince Adeyanju was arrested for staging a peaceful protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the Buhari-led federal government.

