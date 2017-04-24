24 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Arraign 7 Persons for Allegedly Selling Day-Old Baby

Seven persons including six women were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates' Court, Lagos for allegedly conspiring to sale a day-old baby.

The accused are, Onyinyecgi Oseneye, 22; Prisca Okocha, 45; Glory Ehinmi, 35; Regina Anyanwu, 59; Chizoba Nwate, 35; Elizabeth Michael, 68; and Nike Nwatemole, 40.

The seven were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, selling and buying a day-old baby.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Julius Babatope told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 1, at Ikota along Epe-Ajah Expressway, Lagos

Babatope told the court that the accused had conspired to steal Precious, a day old baby, for the sum of N500,000.

The offence contravened Sections 275(a)(f) (j) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Olajuwon admitted them to a bail of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till May 8, for mention.

