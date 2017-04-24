24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - Emir Sanusi's Kano Emirate Admits Spending N3.4 Billion in Three Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.
By Muhammad Ahmad

The Kano State Emirate Council on Monday debunked claims that the emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spent N6 billion of the emirate's fund since he assumed office.

At a press conference in Kano, the senior council official in charge of finance who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali, told reporters that the emirate has only spent N3.4 billion since Mr. Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.

Mr. Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that the Emir Sanusi inherited N2.9 billion (exactly N2.895,165,43.77) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.

Details later...

Nigeria

Three Suicide Bombers Killed in Failed Borno Attack

The Borno Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of three suspected suicide bombers after a foiled attack near… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.