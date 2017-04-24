24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Primaries Interruption Costly, Nairobi Jubilee Aspirants Say

By Faith Nyamai

A Jubilee aspirants in Nairobi is seeking assurance that the party nominations will be free and fair after it was moved from Monday to Wednesday.

The aspirants expressed fear that some leaders had a hand in the consecutive postponement and could be planning to rig their votes.

They argued that they had invested thousands of shillings to print marketing materials and paying agents before the nominations were from Friday to Monday.

An aspirant for Starehe parliamentary seat Francis Mwangi said postponing the elections for a second time from Monday to Wednesday is causing a lot of harm to aspirants even as he called for free and fair elections."We want President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to take charge of these nomination process because it is not fair for the party to keep postponing nominations in our county.

"This is the second time the nominations are being postponed without valid reasons, the party secretariat must come up clear in these issue," he said.

The Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Sunday postponed the Nairobi party nominations to Wednesday citing that it will clash with ODM party nominations.

Apparently, ODM have also postponed their nominations in Nairobi from Monday to Wednesday.

Other Aspirants, Embakasi East MP aspirant Francis Mureithi and secular Musician who is also eying for the Starehe MP seat Charles Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar, Nairobi Women Aspirant Karen Nyamu also expressed the same concerns.

The aspirants said people should be left to choose their leader.

