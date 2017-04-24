AN INVESTIGATION into the Social Security Commission's purchase of two allegedly over-priced plots close to the Windhoek city centre will be concluded this Wednesday.

This was confirmed by public enterprises minister Leon Jooste yesterday.

Jooste launched the investigation into the SSC land purchase after a report by The Namibian revealed that the SSC had paid more than N$36 million for two plots, a cost which some sources have termed as overinflated.

The SSC bought the two plots, which are close to Hosea Kutako Drive and across from the Electoral Commission of Namibia's head office in Windhoek North, from businessman Ambrosius Tierspoor last year.

The Namibian reported that Tierspoor allegedly pocketed N$16 million by buying the plots from two businessmen, and reselling them to the SSC, with one of the plots changing hands twice on one day.

Deeds Office records show that Tierspoor bought erf 8451, measuring about 2 100 square metres, on 12 August 2016 from car dealer and prominent motor racing enthusiast Llewellyn Anthony for N$16 million.

Tierspoor sold this plot to the SSC for N$23 million (or about N$11 000 per square metre) on 10 December 2016, making a profit of N$7 million.

Tierspoor and his wife, Mercia, also bought erf 1372, measuring 949 square metres, for N$4 million from Jan Claasen, a manager at NamPost, on 7 December 2016.

They sold the plot on the same day to the SSC for N$13 million (or about N$13 400 per square metre), making a profit of N$9 million. Tierspoor's speculative activities appear to have thus earned him N$16 million profit from the sale of the two plots. "We are almost done. I expect a final report by Wednesday, and then I'll decide what to do with it," said Jooste, adding that his decision would depend on the recommendations of the investigators.