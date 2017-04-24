24 April 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: President of Seychelles Travels to Cuba to Witness Opening of New Embassy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Seychelles' President Danny Faure is travelling Monday to Cuba on a state visit at the invitation of Cuban President Raúl Castro, a communiqué from State House said.

Faure's visit will coincide with the opening of Seychelles' first embassy in Cuba on Wednesday. The embassy, which will be located in the capital city, Havana, will be headed by Ambassador Joseph Nourrice, who was appointed by the island nation's President in March.

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, has had strong bilateral relations with Cuba since 1978.

Health is one of the main areas of cooperation between the two countries. Last year, Seychelles and Cuba renewed their bilateral cooperation agreement in the health sector to bring Cuban medical health professionals to work in the island nation for two years.

Under the agreement, Cuba will provide various health programmes including primary, secondary and tertiary health care, prevention and control of communicable diseases and promoting healthy living.

There are currently about 50 Cuban doctors working in Seychelles.

Many Seychellois nationals have over the years been granted scholarships awarded by the Cuban government to study in various fields including medicine.

Following his state visit, President Faure will take five days of his annual leave in Havana. He is expected back in office on May 8.

Seychelles

Appointments to the Seychelles Investment Board

President Danny Faure has announced the composition of the new Seychelles Investment Board, the SIB. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.