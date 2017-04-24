Seychelles: President of Seychelles Travels to Cuba to Witness Opening of New Embassy

The Seychelles' President Danny Faure is travelling Monday to Cuba on a state visit at the invitation of Cuban President Raúl Castro, a communiqué from State House said.

Faure's visit will coincide with the opening of Seychelles' first embassy in Cuba on Wednesday. The embassy, which will be located in the capital city, Havana, will be headed by Ambassador Joseph Nourrice, who was appointed by the island nation's President in March.

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, has had strong bilateral relations with Cuba since 1978.

Health is one of the main areas of cooperation between the two countries. Last year, Seychelles and Cuba renewed their bilateral cooperation agreement in the health sector to bring Cuban medical health professionals to work in the island nation for two years.

Under the agreement, Cuba will provide various health programmes including primary, secondary and tertiary health care, prevention and control of communicable diseases and promoting healthy living.

There are currently about 50 Cuban doctors working in Seychelles.

Many Seychellois nationals have over the years been granted scholarships awarded by the Cuban government to study in various fields including medicine.

Following his state visit, President Faure will take five days of his annual leave in Havana. He is expected back in office on May 8.