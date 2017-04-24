23 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Coconut Groove Fire Major Loss to Hospitality Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Tagoe

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with the owners of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra - after some offices within the hotel's compound were consumed by fire.

The former President who took to his facebook wall said: "Yesterday's fire at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel is a major loss to our hospitality industry. My thoughts are with Dr and Mrs Nduom and workers of Groupe Nduom."

The fire destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis including the Amansan Television Studios and four commercial offices of Groupe.

The fire outbreak was caused by an air conditioning unit, management of the three-star hotel said in a statement.

The statement said: "Somewhere between 5.00 and 5.30pm this afternoon, staff of Amansan Television (ATV) noticed fire burning apparently from the direction of an air conditioning unit in their studio. When alarm, was raised, everyone ran to safety and an urgent call was made to the Ghana Fire Service to come and help put out the fire. Two fire tenders came soon followed by three more. It has become apparent after about an hour and a half, that the Fire Service personnel have not been able to contain the fire at the studio. Now the fire has spread to other offices on the same block as the ATV studio.

"The ATV studio and four commercial offices of Groupe Nduom are on the same block. It is important to note that the Regency Hotel and its restaurant, guest rooms and conference facilities are intact and were not touched by the fire.

We will keep the public informed with further developments as they occur."

Ghana

Zimbabweans Poorest, Survey Finds, But Who's the Wealthiest?

NAMIBIANS are the third wealthiest people in Africa, according to an April 2017 report by Mauritius' AfrAsia Bank and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.