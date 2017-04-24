Ghana: Coconut Groove Fire Major Loss to Hospitality Industry

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with the owners of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra - after some offices within the hotel's compound were consumed by fire.

The former President who took to his facebook wall said: "Yesterday's fire at Coconut Grove Regency Hotel is a major loss to our hospitality industry. My thoughts are with Dr and Mrs Nduom and workers of Groupe Nduom."

The fire destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis including the Amansan Television Studios and four commercial offices of Groupe.

The fire outbreak was caused by an air conditioning unit, management of the three-star hotel said in a statement.

The statement said: "Somewhere between 5.00 and 5.30pm this afternoon, staff of Amansan Television (ATV) noticed fire burning apparently from the direction of an air conditioning unit in their studio. When alarm, was raised, everyone ran to safety and an urgent call was made to the Ghana Fire Service to come and help put out the fire. Two fire tenders came soon followed by three more. It has become apparent after about an hour and a half, that the Fire Service personnel have not been able to contain the fire at the studio. Now the fire has spread to other offices on the same block as the ATV studio.

"The ATV studio and four commercial offices of Groupe Nduom are on the same block. It is important to note that the Regency Hotel and its restaurant, guest rooms and conference facilities are intact and were not touched by the fire.

We will keep the public informed with further developments as they occur."