Malawian billionaire celebrity preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri shocked his church in Pretoria, South Africa during Sunday service when he unveiled an offer of vehicle ownership deals to his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church members.

The Church has over 300 000 registered members.

Under the deal, the Prophet will act as guarantor to every congregant who wants to own a vehicle. Currently, the deal is only open to Pretoria congregants.

He revealed he has signed contracts with leading vehicle companies such as Jaguar, Toyota and Mercedez Benz.

"What will happen is that our registered members will be going to any garage and buy a vehicle at a very low price.

"I will only be topping up and also act as a guarantor. The church has already paid half the price. Church members will be repaying very little per month," he said.

Asked why making the deal, the Prophet said he wants to ease mobility challenges facing his congregants.

"Our evening services, especially on Friday and Mondays, ends very late. Sometimes they go until two or three in the morning. This presents a challenge for our members and we want to resolve it," he said.

The Prophet--who is the founder and leader of ECG--underlined that the deal takes off this Thursday at the church's headquarters at Pretoria Showground in South Africa.

He said the first 3000 vehicles will be brought to Pretoria Showground this Thursday to which the Prophet has already paid half. To mean, 3000 registered members will access and drive home, smiling.

Vusi Mokoena--one of ECG congregants who resides in Soweto, Johannesburg and commutes to Pretoria, about 55 kilometres, for every service--hailed the Prophet's move as a milestone of preaching the gospel beyond the pulpit.

He said in Prophet Bushiri, popularly known as Major One, he sees a Man of God who has the heart of people and understand that humans need both spiritual and physical needs to survive.

Mokoena vowed he will the first to put pen into a paper over the deal.