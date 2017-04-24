23 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: We Didn't Send Empty Fire Tenders to Coconut Grove

By Jeffrey Darko

The Ghana National Fire Service has pushed hard against criticisms that they sent empty fire tenders to the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel which was on fire Saturday evening.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Prince Billy Anaglate, said the public misunderstood what was happening at the scene when fire fighters arrived.

"What the public saw and did not understand was we had some of our fire engines positioned at vantage points," he told Radio Ghana.

"They were fighting the fire and then due to inadequate water in the hydrants within the areas, the other tenders were going to pick water and then replenish those stationary ones that are not allowed to move out because we need to continue fighting the fire."

According to him, it "was totally wrong for anyone to have said fire tenders got there without water. That was not what the situation was yesterday."

He said fire fighters were able to ensure that facilities close to the hotel such at the Immigration Service and the VAT office did not catch fire He also announced that preliminary investigations have been commenced to ascertain the cause of the fre.

