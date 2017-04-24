Gambia: Govt. Should Open-Up By Appointing Press Officers

After 22 years of nationhood, it's high time that the government of The Gambia create new avenues for a responsible, reliable and accurate flow of information from ministries, embassies and agencies by appointing journalists as press officers.

For the country to develop under the new dispensation, the media must be allowed to take its rightful position within the domain of communication. This will in no small measure, ensure the utilisation of the power of communication in spurring development initiatives.

With journalists serving as press officers, the nation's image will be rebranded and information will be shared with a view to earn the trust and confidence of the international community to bring in development projects that will propel economic growth.

We commend the Foreign and Interior Ministries for being a beacon of light in this regard for appointing a press officer. The Ministry is now visible and there has been consistency of message to the people and to the outside world. Other government offices should take queue from the Foreign Ministry.

If this advice is adhere to, the people and stakeholders will now be able to gather information, engage and interact with one another for the common good. That's what shapes a government and makes it responsible and self-respecting.

It is bizarre that it is only in The Gambia across Africa where ministries and embassies operate without press officers and press attaches. This new government should therefore, be receptive and break itself out of that kind of isolation and stultification by making positive reforms that would be appreciative to the people.

Now that we have a new democratic dispensation, we appeal to the government to truly see the media as the fourth estate and streamline communication within its set up.

It's incessantly obsessive to browse through the sites of our ministries and other relevant public institutions with the intent of accessing vital information, but only to realize that virtually, almost nothing can be found. After 52 years, could we allow the same trend to continue even in the face of an Information Age?

We hope that Barrow's comprehensive media reform will significantly include these view points by considering the appointment of press officers and press attaches across our institutions and embassies stretched across the world in not too distance future.