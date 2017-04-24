Gambia: Nams React to Hon. Sillah's Suggestion

The member for Banjul North has suggested before his fellow NAMs that both Hon. Halifa Sallah, a member for Serekunda and Hon. Seedia Jatta, a member for Wuli West to be part of many committees of the National Assembly because of their experience and expertise on assembly proceedings.

Hon. Ousman Sillah made this assertion on Thursday during the continuation of the scrutiny of the report of the Committee of Selection on the composition of the committees and International Parliamentary Delegations of the National Assembly 2017 to 2022.

"Hon. Sallah and Jatta are well verse in the National Assembly proceedings, this is why I said they should be part of many committees compare to some members who appeared more times in some of the committees," Hon. Sillah told the NAMs.

According to him, if Hon. Sallah and Hon. Jatta are in many committees that would be more effective and efficient for the assembly, adding that appearance of one member into many committees is something that should be thoroughly look into.

First to react to Hon. Ousman Sillah's suggestion for Hon. Sallah and Hon. Jatta to be part of many committees was the nominated member, Hon. Ma Janko Samusa.

Hon. Samusa said the members of the various committees were carefully selected, adding that these committees are the best committees one can be proud of.

"It is the power that is vested onto the Selection Committee of the assembly to put in any honourable member to any committee/s that they feel he/she can function well in that committee," Hon. Samusa informed NAMs.

Hon. Fatoumata Njai, member for Banjul South, called on her fellow NAMs not to look at who is experience but who could deliver to the best interest of the nation, adding that putting in members to various committees was done in good faith.

Hon. Njai called on her fellow NAMs to put aside party politics in the assembly, adding that as members of the assembly, their focus should be on how to move the assembly forward.

Hon. Saikouba Jarjue, a member for Busumbala, also said putting in members to the various committees was done in good faith, adding that the Selection Committee selected members based on the CV members submitted to the Office of the Clerk.

According to Hon. Jarjue, the Selection Committee thinks that the members they put in the various committees could deliver, and that was why they put them in the said committees.

Busumbala NAM referred his fellow NAMs to Section 85 (1) of the Standing Order, which gave power to the Select Committee to nominate other committees.

"That power is bestowed on them by the Standing Order and to say member X and Y should be in many committees to me is something we should not labour our debate on because this is not partisan politics," Hon. Jarjue queried.

He said putting members in various committees by the Selection Committee was done through a thorough proof reading of our CVs submitted to the Office of the Clerk.

Busunbala representative urged NAMs to continue with the scrutiny of the report critically and forget about why political party A has more members in the committees or suggesting for Honourable member S and T to be part of many committees because of their experience and expertise.

According to our National Assembly reporter, there are seventeen (17) Committees and eight (8) International Parliamentary Delegations committees with three (3) Parliamentary Networks formed at the assembly for the period 2017 to 2022.