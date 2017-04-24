Gambia: KNF Presents Office Equipment to Five Registered Credit Unions

Kombo North Federation (KNF) in partnership with Kombo South Federation, affiliated to Child Fund-The Gambia recently presented office equipment and furniture to five registered credit unions within West Coast Region.

The items, include four brand new computers sets, four tablets and four executive chairs, amounting to eight-five thousand dalasi (D85, 000.00).

The items were distributed to various beneficiaries within their intervention sites such as, Bijilo, Sinchu Sori, Lamin village, Makumbaya village and Banjulinding respectively.

The equipment which were purchased by KNF and Kombo South Federation were disbursed on the theme; 'Economic Empowerment of Needy Families Through Credit Union Scheme.'

Speaking at the presentation, Alieu Mendy, manager of Kombo North Federation, said the presentation was as a result of the outcome of their last ACA interaction with the communities, during which communities testified that one of the most important activities that KNF needed to do as a federation, was to improve the economic status of poor families in the process of improving the economic status of families.

"We observe that NACCUG's approaches were the best tool to use in trying to improve the economic status of our families by establishing financial institutions, credit system in the communities".

As a result of this, he went on, the federation observed the need to take that approach and in doing so, the federation found that it was equally important to help credit unions with the latest ideas needed thus the donation.

"It's as a result KNF and KNS Federation provided these four credit unions with computers, tablets, and also executive chairs".

The move, he stated, was to document some of the activity of the beneficiaries in the future.

Also speaking at the presentation was the finance and administration officer, Kombo North Federation, Madam Fatou Suwaneh, who also expressed appreciation for making such presentation of equipment and office furniture to the beneficiaries.

According to her, the move was as a result of collective collaboration between the KNF and Kombo South Federation.

She advised the beneficiaries to ensure the durability and sustainability of the items, considering the cost involve in buying the items.

She further assured that KNF would continue to empower the youth, through the credit union.

For his part, Pa Daniel Mendy, programme manager National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions of The Gambia, NACCUG, thanked KNF and KSF for their close collaboration in ensuring that these items are purchased to support their beneficiaries at their intervention sites.

He said what the apex body does is to support the economic empowerment of people especially the rural communities, saying that is the philosophy and principle of credit union.

Mendy noted that credit union system does not depend of external donors, but believe in people helping people.

According to him, as credit union, they believe in putting thier mega resources together that belong to every one so that together they can help one another.

While underscoring the importance of the project in supporting rural communities, Mendy, however, highlighted that sustainability remains problem, as whenever the project phase-out, that becomes the end of it.

He described credit union as a unique financial institution in the sense that credit unions are member-owned and member-controlled and that they work for the benefit of their members.

He thus urged people to endeavor to inculcate the culture of saving, which he said, would greatly help members overcome their difficulties in the future.

For his part, Lamin Sanneh, board chairman Kombo North and Kombo South Federations, commended members for the initiatives, saying where much is giving, much is expected.

He thus urged the beneficiaries to redouble their vision and work hard in ensuring the sustainability of these materials.

"With these items, a lot of documentation can be kept for record purposes."