24 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Danish Club Ob Takes Gambian Left-Back for a Trial

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Defender Seejou Krea King is currently on trial at Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub, Observer Sports can report.

The Gambian had his contract mutually terminated by Clube Desportivo das Aves, whom he joined in July 2016, but without making a single appearance for the Portuguese second-tier club.

The 25-year old travelled back to Denmark where he linked up with Kent Nielsen's squad in an attempt to impress the coach and earn a transfer.

King, who can play either at left-back or on the left of midfield, featured for OB in their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in a reserves league match last week.

"We gave him the opportunity to join and he was allowed to train with the team because he knows John Bredal (OB's assistant coach). We will see what will happen," OB sports director Jesper Hansen told local newspaper, Fyens.

King featured for Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon's reserve side a number of times but never broke into the senior set up after joining the club in 2013.

The 5ft 11in defender, born to Gambian parents in Denmark, started his professional career with FC Nordsjælland back in 2011, earning a promotion to the Danish Superliga side's first team.

