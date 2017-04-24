Photo: Deutsche Welle

Old town - a bird's eye view of the Jamestown section of Accra reveals the color and vibrancy of the ancient town center.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged his commitment to making Accra the cleanest city on the African continent within the next four years.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "the commitment I want to make, and for all of us to make, is that by the end of my term in office, Accra will be the cleanest city on the entire African continent. That is the commitment I am making."

The President made this known on Sunday, April 23, 2017, when the President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, together with the Chiefs and people of Jamestown, enstooled him as a Chief in Jamestown, in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo was given the stool name "Nii Kwaku Ablade Okogyeaman I", to wit "Royal Warrior; One who fights to redeem his people", by Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, at a durbar held in honour of the President and First Lady at Mantse Agboona, in Jamestown.

Explaining the rationale for the enstoolment, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio, stated that President Akufo-Addo's career as a human rights lawyer and an advocate of the rule of law and the restoration of multiparty democracy, is indicative of a man who has the welfare of Ghana at heart.

It is for this reason, the Chief noted, that Ghanaians reposed their confidence in him in the 2016 election, at a time that Ghanaians were dissatisfied with their living conditions. This, he added, saw President Akufo-Addo win the election with a "historic margin", with the mandate to transform the circumstances of the Ghanaian people.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio was hopeful that, under President Akufo-Addo's tenure of office as President, "you will implement programmes and policies that will benefit all Ghanaians irrespective of the political, religious or ethnic affiliations."

Amongst others, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio urged President Akufo-Addo to take urgent steps to modernize Jamestown, a move, he noted, would ramp up economic activity and bring in its wake jobs and wealth for the people.

Specifically, the transformation of the Korle Lagoon into a scenic landscape to boost tourism; the modernization of markets in Jamestown; and the implementation of the 1-District-1-Factory, the Chief added, will spur on economic activities in Jamestown and Accra.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio assured President Akufo-Addo that, "we will remember you in our prayers. We will pray for strength and wisdom for you, and I ask all gathered here to unite beyond your government so as to bring prosperity to all."

He further urged President Akufo-Addo to "leave behind a legacy which will leave the beleaguered people of Accra transformed. I know you, as a born and bred Accra person, have the capacity to transform Accra. You have capable people around you to achieve this Herculean task."

On his part, President Akufo-Addo was grateful to Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio and the Chiefs and people of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area for the honour done him.

"I am going to do everything within my power to be the measure of the title you have given to me this afternoon. I dedicate myself to the welfare of the people of Ngleshie, to the welfare of the people of Accra, and to the welfare of the people of Ghana," he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio that "in my time we are going to bring back the glory of Jamestown."

Touching on the NPP's 2016 Manifesto, which pledged the construction of a harbour at Jamestown, President Akufo-Addo indicated that "plans are far advanced, and, this year, you will see the beginning of the construction of a harbour at Jamestown. It will bring jobs here in Jamestown, so the young men and women can be gainfully employed."

The President urged the Chiefs and people of Ngleshie Alata to "co-operate with me and my government. Help me, so we can work together for the progress of Ngleshie, Accra and Ghana."