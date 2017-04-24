Gambia: 'Leadership Is About Getting People Move in Right Direction'

The principal management trainer at the Management Development Institute (MDI) has stressed that leadership is about getting people move in the right direction. This, he went on, would scale up their commitment to achieve their desired goals.

Sillah Conateh, was speaking recently at Kunting village, in the Central River Region (CRR) north, during the closing of a four-day leadership and entrepreneurship conference held at the said village.

Organized by Niani Kunting Village Development Committee (VDC), the conference attracted a number of dignitaries including the chief of the area, Village Development Committees, Alkalolu and representatives of women kaffos, youth leaders from the catchment villages of Kunting.

Conateh, a native of Kunting told participants that leadership is not limited to have authority of a supervisory or management position, saying a leader is a person who inspires one to take a journey to a destination one would not go by him or herself.

According to him, leaders carryout this process by applying their leadership attributes such as beliefs, value, ethics, and knowledge.

"Leadership does not mean being a boss. Your position as a manager or director gives you authority to accomplish certain tasks and objectives in the organization, thus this power does not make you a leader but a boss".

Conateh posited that the courses offered during the four-day conference from leadership fundamentals and perspectives, teamwork, dynamics and motivation, strategic planning for the village to sustainability among others, would greatly help the participants a great deal.

Sonko Fofana, director deneral of Social Development Fund (SDF), applauded Kunting VDC for organizing such a successful leadership and entrepreneurship forum.

He urged participants to make the best use of the knowledge gained during the forum, while also challenging them to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues.

"It is important to understand the leadership role and by extension, the benefit you stand to get from this conference, because for entrepreneurship, it is everywhere as long as we are alive," he added.

Some of the participants, who spoke to this reporter shortly after the end of the ceremony, expressed sincere thanks to Conateh for coming up with such an educative conference to their doorstep.