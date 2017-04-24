Gambia: GT Bank Crowned Champions of Late Governor Jatta's Memorial Tourney

Guaranty Trust Bank on Saturday defeated Access Bank to win the 2017 edition of annual Late Governor Jatta's Inter-bank Football Tournament.

The tournament was organised by the Central Bank, in memory of the late

governor of Central Bank of The Gambia.

As champions, GTBank received a cash prize of D25, 000 with a trophy, while Access Bank pocketed home a consolation prize of D20, 000.

Momodou L. Badgie won leading goal scorer award, Mam Ndery Touray was awarded best player. Zenith Bank were decorated as the most disciplined team.

Modou Lamin Sanyang, chairperson of the organizing committee, said he was happy with successful hosting of the tournament. "We want the whole Gambia to know that bankers are also interested in football and it doesn't affect our job".