Gambia: Standard Chartered Announces Olukorede Adenowo As CEO of Gambia, Senegal

The Gambia, April 24, 2017 - Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenowo (K.O.), as the new Chief Executive Officer for its business in The Gambia and Senegal. His appointment is effective 1st April, 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. K.O. Adenowo with 30 years post university experience joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1999, and was part of the foundation team that helped start the Nigerian business. Since then, he has worked in various roles including Regional Head of Global Corporates Africa, Deputy Head of Origination and Client Coverage Nigeria, Head of Origination and Client Coverage, West Africa 4 and more lately Regional Head of Financial Institutions and Public Sector for West Africa.

In his most recent role as Regional Head of Financial Institutions and Public Sector for West and Central Africa, he provided strong leadership in building and managing key strategic FI relationships across West Africa for business success and growth in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

He has worked with several Banks and Governments in West and Central Africa i.e. Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Ghana, and most recently Nigeria in advising them on accessing international capital markets and ultimately improving the banks visibility in Public Sector in the sub-region.

K.O. Adenowo is a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Sierra Leone and serves on the Board of a number of charities. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, has an MBA from the Lagos Business School (IESE) and graduated from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife Nigeria.

K.O. Adenowo succeeds Albert Saltson who has been appointed CEO, Uganda.

Commenting on the appointment, Bola Adesola, CEO, Nigeria and West Africa, said: "I am delighted to welcome K.O. Adenowo as the new CEO for Standard Chartered Bank in The Gambia and Senegal. His breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the Financial Institutions portfolio will further drive the growth of the business. I would like to thank Albert for his leadership over the past year and a half and wish him well in his new role".

Olukorede Adenowo (K.O.), commenting on his appointment said "It is an honour to lead Standard Chartered Bank Gambia Limited. A Bank that has been here for over 123 years and is a house hold name in The Gambia. I look forward to working with the Board, Management and Staff to further strengthen the business and to deliver on the Bank's commitments to its Employees, Shareholders, Clients, Regulators and the Communities".