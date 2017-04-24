24 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Scorpions Defender Ibou Touray Books Play-Off Place With Nantwich

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia left-back Ibou Touray and his Nantwich Town confirmed their English Evo-Stik Premier Division play-off place after a 0-0 draw away at Halesowen Town at the weekend.

It ends an 8-year absence from the play-offs and sets up a chance to gain promotion to the Conference North [English sixth-tier].

The Dabbers join Spennymoor Town, Stourbridge and Workington in the play-offs after they dominated against lowly Halesowen, but were thwarted by defending and miraculous keeping.

Ibou, who left English Premier League club Everton at the age of 19, joined Chester FC in the National League [fifth-tier] before moving to Welsh Premier League club Rhyl in 2015.

Returning to English football for the 2016/2017 season, he signed for Nantwich Town where he was ever-present this season, amassing a total 40 appearances in all competitions and in what may prove to be his break-through season.

It is understood that the energetic and attacking left-back is already attracting interest from clubs abroad and in England, though it remains to be seen if Nantwich will part with their prized asset should they fail to get promoted.

