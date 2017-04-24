West Africa: Gambia Prepares for Next Month Ecowas Wrestling Championship

The Gambia through its National Wrestling Federation has started preparation for the sub-regional Ecowas Wrestling Championship to be held in Dakar, Senegal next month.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Seedy Chorr, technical director of The Gambia Wrestling Association said a provisional list of selected wrestlers have been invited for training. "It is like trials for the wrestlers and we will come out with the final team of five wrestlers."
The categories to be contested, he said, are 66kg, 76kg, 86kg, 100kg, and 120kg.
Appointed coach for the National Team for the Ecowas championship, Sulayman Bah alias Boy Melek, said he was proud to be appointed coach for the team and is hopeful of greater achievements. "26 wrestlers are invited, out of which, five will form the final selection."
SerignModou Cham, president of GWA said, he is expecting the full support of the government through the Ministry of Sports.
According to him, a budget has been prepared for the successful participation of The Gambia in the sub-regional championship.
The provisional list of wrestlers invited for training are:
66kg
Mandella- Bakau
Pamodou Jagne- Old Jeshwang
Soldaru Bai- Feke Ma Si Bolleh
Boy London- Ampaya
Chart- Sanyang Mbollo
Serey Boy- Barra
Saidy- Barra
76kg
Bowassor- Kebba Jome
Abo Sarr- Transport Union
Boy Balla- Jabang Mbollo
Sa Thies- Saku Ham Ham
Presi- Barra
Ramboo- Bakau
86kg
Move Up Soldier- Barra
Building- Serrekunda Mbollo
Kojaro- Serrekunda Gom Sah Rew
Purr Mu Lerr- Barra
100/120kgs
Vypa- Balla Family
Leket- Barra
Undertaker- Mara
Arobass- Tacticma
Hoyontan- Ndongo Ceesay
Lasperr- Bakau
Kunta Junior- Roots
Jokadu- Mara
Manduwarr- JefJel