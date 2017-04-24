West Africa: Gambia Prepares for Next Month Ecowas Wrestling Championship

The Gambia through its National Wrestling Federation has started preparation for the sub-regional Ecowas Wrestling Championship to be held in Dakar, Senegal next month.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Seedy Chorr, technical director of The Gambia Wrestling Association said a provisional list of selected wrestlers have been invited for training. "It is like trials for the wrestlers and we will come out with the final team of five wrestlers."

The categories to be contested, he said, are 66kg, 76kg, 86kg, 100kg, and 120kg.

Appointed coach for the National Team for the Ecowas championship, Sulayman Bah alias Boy Melek, said he was proud to be appointed coach for the team and is hopeful of greater achievements. "26 wrestlers are invited, out of which, five will form the final selection."

SerignModou Cham, president of GWA said, he is expecting the full support of the government through the Ministry of Sports.

According to him, a budget has been prepared for the successful participation of The Gambia in the sub-regional championship.

The provisional list of wrestlers invited for training are:

66kg

Mandella- Bakau

Pamodou Jagne- Old Jeshwang

Soldaru Bai- Feke Ma Si Bolleh

Boy London- Ampaya

Chart- Sanyang Mbollo

Serey Boy- Barra

Saidy- Barra

76kg

Bowassor- Kebba Jome

Abo Sarr- Transport Union

Boy Balla- Jabang Mbollo

Sa Thies- Saku Ham Ham

Presi- Barra

Ramboo- Bakau

86kg

Move Up Soldier- Barra

Building- Serrekunda Mbollo

Kojaro- Serrekunda Gom Sah Rew

Purr Mu Lerr- Barra

100/120kgs

Vypa- Balla Family

Leket- Barra

Undertaker- Mara

Arobass- Tacticma

Hoyontan- Ndongo Ceesay

Lasperr- Bakau

Kunta Junior- Roots

Jokadu- Mara

Manduwarr- JefJel