Gambia: Mass Arrest On Suspicion of Cannabis Sativa

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has informed Journalists that there has been a mass arrest of people suspected to be in possession of cannabis sativa in the West Coast Region (WCR).

The PRO Ousman Saidybah made this revelation on Friday during a press briefing held at Drug Law Enforcement Agency's office located at the Police Headquarters, in Banjul.

PRO Saidybah informed pressmen that Alieu Jammeh, Sarja Bojang and Siaka Camara all Gambian nationals were arrested with 15 bundles of cannabis sativa at Bullock Forest Park after a thorough search conducted on their white fiat and black Golf vehicles.

He revealed that one Adama Jallow a taxi driver, Landing Jarjue and Sulayman Trawally all Gambians were also arrested in April 2017 at Bullock Police check point, with 20 bundles of cannabis sativa and 10 medium bundles. He added that the suspected cannabis sativa traffickers were travelling with a 190 Mercedes Benz.

"Modou Faal another suspected Gambian national was also arrested at Mandinaba Police Check Point in April 2017 with seven bundles of cannabis sativa," PRO Saidybah disclosed.

He said Musa Bayo and Khalilu Sillah were also arrested at Sibanor Police Check Point with five bundles of cannabis sativa, while the third suspect whose name was not revealed to press was at large.

He further revealed to the press that one Sheriff Sanneh, a Gambian national residing at Ginack and Lamin Camara also a Gambian national were all nabbed in Brikama with 31 bundles of cannabis sativa in April 2017.

Another suspected cannabis sativa trafficker Bakary Jammeh of FoniJakin was nabbed at Mandinaba Police Check Point with 10 bundles of cannabis sativa.

The PRO of GAF, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang, also informed the press about the arrest made by the personnel of GAF at Bintang River crossing site. He disclosed that two Senegalese nationals, Yusupha of Mbour and Wally Faye of Njofan were arrested on board a wooden boat (canoe) with 120 big bundles of cannabis sativa, two parcels, one wrap and eight smoking joints in the month of April 2017.

According to PRO Bojang, one person whose name was not disclosed to press was at large with 200 big bundles recovered.

Saidybah and Bojang appealed to the general public especially the landlords not to harbour criminals in their compounds.

"The Gambian law remains the same when it comes to peace and security in the country, so all Gambians and non-Gambians residing in the country should complement the efforts of government at all times," Saidybah and Bojang urged, while noting that The Gambia belongs to everybody and as security forces, they would not relent their efforts in making the name given to The Gambia as 'Smiling Coast of Africa' to continue forever and ever.