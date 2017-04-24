23 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo SAPS Host Sport Against Crime Event and Attend Prayer Day

The SAPS Tzaneen Cluster embarked on a "Sports Against Crime" event at Lwandlamuni High in the Nwamitoa area of the Letsitele Policing precinct. Pupils participated in sport such as Soccer, Netball, African dance and many more.

Meanwhile, in the Tshilwavhusiku Policing area outside Thohoyandou, the Police in partnership with the Community Police Forum, the YCOP and the VEP members, embarked on a Prayer Day at Ramatshimbila Faith Mission Church.

The event was also attended by the Tribal Authority and the Station Commander. Several matters were addressed with the community members such as the prevention of mob attacks, buying stolen property, safety hints to keep children safe as well as partnership policing. The day was concluded with a mass prayer session for the Police.

