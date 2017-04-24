Gambia: Lrr TAC Holds Maiden Retreat

Members of the Technical Advisory Committee in the Lower River Region recently concluded a two-day maiden retreat, designed to share and exchange ideas on various government programmes and policies for implementation.

The event was held at the Region Four Education Directorate at Mansakonko.

Welcoming the participants, Alagie Jatta, a community development officer at Mansakonko and the secretary to the Technical Advisory Committee (LRR-TAC), described the two-day retreat as timely and a step in the right direction.

"I must acknowledge that sessions like this TAC quarterly meeting has never happen in my 5 or more years as TAC secretary in LRR. We the members of the TAC on several occasions, do attend many sessions and forums including workshops organised by stakeholders both at national and region level, but I must say that this forum today is the first of its kind in the area,".

According to him, the Local Government Act demands that TAC members are obliged to be conducting quarterly meetings at regional level.

Jatta urged TAC members to cooperate and participate fully throughout the sessions so as to contribute immensely to national development endeavors.

Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, the governor of the Lower River Region, spoke at length on the significance of the forum, emphasizing that the quarterly meeting is mandatory under the Local Government Act.

"It is a platform for government departments and institutions heads to share and exchange ideals on various implementation of government programmes and projects in the region. I must say that no one institution or department can do it all, thus we must come together and work as a team in order to enhance efforts to propel more development initiatives in The Gambia particularly in the region. Our aims are to achieve and continue to register successes thus the need for all of us to be honest enough and come out with the truth in our presentation so that together, we share success as well to identify challenges or constraints and work towards coming up with solutions on the way forward" she said.

Lamin Saidy Khan, principal investigation officer at the Ombudsman Office at Mansakonko, in his presentation described the retreat as crucial, saying forums like this would in no small measures pay dividend, thus the need for quarterly meeting to be held regularly.

He went on to gave an overview of the role of the Office of the Ombudsman, adding that the Office is created by an Act of Parliament and that amongst its mandate is to provide free of charge redress to all members of the public, who are aggrieved by actions of public officers.

"The office is mandated to launch both reactive and proactive investigations into the above mentioned variously reflected in the official decision and actions of public officers; such as wrongful dismissals or terminations, denial of promotions and benefits, disproportionate punishments, unlawful arrest and detention, trampling on the rights of the people in different ways".

Lamin Saidy, the coordinator of the Regional Disaster Management Committee in Lower River Region, said his office serves as a focal point for disaster related issues and noted that NDMA is established by an Act of Parliament, mandated to coordinate disaster relate problems in The Gambia.