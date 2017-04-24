SWAPO secretary general Nangolo Mbumba has branded former SPYL secretary Elijah Ngurare nothing more than an ordinary party member who does not have the power to chair meetings.

Mbumba was reacting to two letters written by Ngurare on 20 and 22 April to the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) leadership, in which he announced that he was retaking control of the youth wing's leadership after a two-year absence.

In one of the letters, he demanded that acting secretary Veikko Nekundi hands over the office keys to him before 29 April.

In the letter issued on Saturday, Ngurare stated that he will chair the meetings ahead of the 2017 SPYL congress slated for August.

Nekundi took over Ngurare's position in 2015, after the latter was expelled from Swapo with three other youth leaders - Job Amupanda, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma and George Kambala.

The four were expelled by the Swapo politburo for their role in calling for land allocations to the youth and the landless, but were readmitted following a High Court ruling in their favour when they sought legal intervention against their dismissal.

However, they never returned to their previous positions in SPYL, and the court ruling was not very clear on that.

Mbumba told The Namibian yesterday that he will not allow Ngurare to return as SPYL secretary.

"The fact remains that they rejoined the party as ordinary members, and in Swapo, ordinary members do not chair meetings," Mbumba charged yesterday.

He accused Ngurare of trying to cause confusion among the youth, and that he should accept that he was expelled from that position.

"They cannot use their former titles to chair meetings. The court only allowed them to return as ordinary members," he stated.

Ngurare told The Namibian yesterday that he is not seeking permission or approval from anyone to go back to his position.

"I wrote those letters as a notification, and those letters are not seeking permission or approval from anyone."

He said his permission was already granted during the 2012 SPYL congress which elected him as per the SPYL constitution, adding that the five-year term only ends in August this year.

"Those individual leaders with hatred towards us have tried to ignore the court ruling, which actions are clearly bordering on contempt of court," he stressed.

Ngurare said they have endured unwarranted harassment and political humiliation as well as victimisation since their expulsion from the party.

According to him, he now has a choice to assist in uniting the youth league members and leaders, or to ignore them to continue to be divided like recently when a central committee meeting of SPYL ended in chaos and had to be postponed. He described the incident as "a disgrace".

"It is my constitutional obligation, which I will not fail, especially for meetings that will be held during weekends. I will attend and chair those meetings," said the 46-year-old Ngurare, who is now employed by Unam.

Nekundi told NBC over the weekend that he did not know which keys Ngurare was asking him to hand over as he was still operating from his previous office.

He declined to talk to The Namibian yesterday, only stating that he would provide an official response soon.

The SPYL position is, as with other positions of the Swapo wings, seen as key in determining who will be elected at the party's elective congress in November.

SPYL normally sends 15 delegates to the congress, but the presence of members in the hall to interact and influence other delegates is seen as being more important.