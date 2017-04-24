Gambia: GRA Boss Urges Staff to Team-Up for More Development

The commissioner general of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has challenged his staff to team-up with a view to ensuring that government's development aspirations are achieved.

Yankuba Darboe was speaking recently during the closing of a two-week capacity building training for GRA tax auditors drawn from its offices across the country.

He expressed gratitude to the consultants of the training, who he said, are experts from Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leon for spending their time in sharing their knowledge with the GRA auditors. He opined that the knowledge gained would impacted positively on participant's knowledge and make their work easier.

"Sending this large number of people to another country to attend such training would have been a financial problem for the management. My expectations are to ensure that whatever you learned here, you will share it with other GRA staff that are not lucky to be part of the training," he added.

Commissioner General Darboe commended the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their continued support to the GRA, saying currently they have certain some GRA staff that are already in the list of IMF, as expert trainers.

"I can tell you that we have very committed and hardworking staff in GRA. In fact, IMF, World Bank and WHO have identified some of my staff to travel to be trainers in another country," Mr. Darboe noted

For his part, Essa Jallow, the deputy commissioner general, GRA, spoke at length on the significance of the training.

Jallow further urged the beneficiary staff to make best use of the training with a view to enable them accomplish their development aspirations.

The training, he said, is the second of its kind, as the first one was held in Liberia. He thanked the GRA boss, who he said, is always in the for-front when it comes to capacity building for their staff, while reminding participants to make best use of the skills learnt as lot of resources were invested by the management in the training.

On behalf of the participants, Famara K. Sanneh, a senior tax officer for GRA Audit, expressed appreciation to the GRA management for organizing such timely and important training for them.

The training, he went on, would go a long way in its quest to ensure effective services delivery, adding that over the years they have enjoyed series of training in Liberia, Ghana and other countries.

"We have learned a lot during the training as it has taken us to another level. We will leave up to expectation in ensuring that the objectives of the management of GRA is accomplished," he stated