Gambia: GTSC, Dakar Dem Dikk Ink MOU On Strategic Partnership

In pursuit of its strategic objective of being a leader in the transportation industry within the sub-region and fostering collaboration with key partners, GTSC on Friday, 21st April, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its Senegalese counterpart called Dakar Dem Dick.

This initiative has paved the way for both companies to make regular exchange visits, form strategic alliance on key projects, share experience on best practices and provide the opportunity to foster professional relationship.

The Senegalese delegation was led by Mr. Alhagie Sarr Faal, deputy managing director of Dakar Dem Dikk - Dakar's largest transportation company. The delegates made a courtesy call on the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, to the managing directors of Gambia Ports Authority and subsequently to GTSC board Chairman Mr. Muhammad Manjang.

Mr. Habib Drammeh, managing director of GTSC thanked the delegation for their brotherly visit and opined that the two institutions share a lot in common and could gain mutual benefits by staff exchange programmes, knowledge management and technology transfer. He stated that: "The MOU offers reciprocal benefits for our organisations and, we wish to assist Dakar Dem Dikk setup electronic ticketing system (ETM) amongst others".

The electronic ticketing machine currently allows GTSC's management to access live data on ticket sold, bus location and revenue generation even before the vehicles arrive at the depot as the system transmit data seamlessly from an electronic hand held ticketing machine directly into the company's main server for immediate access and analysis.

Mr. Alhagie Sarr Faal, highlighted that through such strategic partnership and collaboration, expertise of both companies could be shared for the benefit of all stakeholders. He underscored that 'both Dakar Dem Dikk and GTSC order vehicles from the same manufacturer, so a swap arrangement with regard to spare parts would expedite GTSC's maintenance process.

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) is dedicated to meeting and exceeding customers' needs and expectations by providing affordable and reliable transport for people traveling across the length and breadth of the country - from Banjul to Basse and Barra to Laminkoto.

There has been a yearly increase in fleet size, according to GTSC management with the ordering of new vehicles each and every year since its inception. The company continues to expand services within the sub-region. For example, within the past few months, the institution has launched two international services -to Koundara in Guinea Conakry and Guinea Bissau on weekly basis.

It is believed that the MOU agreement would also pave the way for the company to enter the Senegalese market - a service many of its customers aspire to see it launched.